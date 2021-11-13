Delta is resuming 12 more international routes as the US opens to vaccinated travelers – see the full list

Touring Delta Air Lines’ new terminal at LaGuardia Airport. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Delta Air Lines is restarting 12 transatlantic routes as it responds to increasing international demand.

Delta has seen a 450% surge in bookings since the US announced it would open its borders to vaccinated travelers.

Restored service includes flights to European hotspots like Edinburgh, Zurich, and Copenhagen.

Delta Air Lines is ramping up its 2022 transatlantic flight schedule with 12 restored routes as the surge in air travel continues to spike.

Delta Air Lines has seen a significant increase in international bookings since the US government announced the country’s borders would be open to vaccinated travelers on Monday, November 8. According to Delta, in the six weeks since the announcement, the airline has had a 450% spike in bookings compared to the six weeks prior to the announcement.

With the US opening its borders to vaccinated travelers, Delta is expanding its flight schedule with new routes, resumed service, and increased flight frequencies. According to the carrier, Delta is the largest transatlantic airline out of New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Boston Logan International Airport and is upping its capacity by 90% by summer 2022 compared to the same time in 2021. Overall, the expansion will see Delta serve 25 destinations from ten US cities, according to the airline.

Here’s a closer look at Delta’s 12 restored transatlantic routes, as well as four additional international routes announced in October.

Between New York and Edinburgh, Scotland

Edinburgh, Scotland Taylor Rains/Insider

Delta will restore five times weekly nonstop service between New York and Edinburgh beginning May 1 using a Boeing 767-300 aircraft. The outbound redeye will operate on Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, while the morning return will fly on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Delta will be the only airline to fly this route.

Between New York and Brussels, Belgium

Brussels, Belgium Taylor Rains/Insider

Delta will restore five times weekly nonstop service between New York and Brussels beginning March 26 using a Boeing 767-300 aircraft. The outbound redeye will operate on Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, while the morning return will fly on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Delta will compete with Brussels Airlines from JFK and United Airlines from Newark Liberty International Airport.

Between New York and Copenhagen, Denmark

Copenhagen, Denmark Taylor Rains/Insider

Delta will restore five times weekly nonstop service between New York and Copenhagen beginning May 26 using a Boeing 767-300 aircraft. The outbound redeye will operate on Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, while the afternoon return will fly on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Delta will be the only airline to fly this route from JFK, but will compete with Scandinavian Airlines from Newark.

Between New York and Prague, Czech Republic

Prague, Czech Republic Taylor Rains/Insider

Delta will restore daily nonstop service between New York and Prague beginning May 26 using a Boeing 767-300 aircraft, though the route will be five-time-weekly through May. The outbound will be a redeye and the return will operate in the afternoon. Delta will be the route’s only competitor from JFK, but will compete with United out of Newark.

Between New York and Zurich, Switzerland

Zurich, Switzerland canadastock/Shutterstock

Delta will restore daily nonstop service between New York and Zurich beginning February 6 using a Boeing 767-400 aircraft. The outbound will be a redeye and the return will operate in the afternoon. Delta will compete with Swiss International Air Lines, also known as SWISS, out of JFK. The airline will also see competition from SWISS and United out of Newark.

Between Boston and Edinburgh, Scotland

Delta will restore five-times-weekly nonstop service between Boston and Edinburgh beginning May 27 using a Boeing 767-300 aircraft, though the route will only run thrice-weekly in June. The outbound redeye will operate on Sundays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, while the morning return will fly on Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Delta will face no competition.

Between Boston and Rome, Italy

Rome, Italy S.Borisov/Shutterstock

Delta will restore nonstop service between Boston and Rome beginning May 1 using an Airbus A330 aircraft, with the route running daily starting in June. The outbound will be a redeye and the return will run in the morning. Delta will face competition from new Italian carrier ITA Airways.

Between Atlanta and Munich, Germany

Munich, Germany engel.ac/Shutterstock

Delta will restore nonstop service between Atlanta and Munich beginning December 13 using an Airbus A330 aircraft, with the route operating daily starting summer 2022. The outbound will be a redeye and the return will run in the morning. Delta will be the route’s sole operator.

Between Atlanta and Milan, Italy

Milan, Italy magic26/Shutterstock

Delta will restore nonstop service between Atlanta and Milan beginning May 1 using a Boeing 767 aircraft, with the route running daily starting in June. The outbound will be a redeye and the return will run in the morning. Delta will be the route’s sole operator.

Between Portland, Oregon and Amsterdam, Netherlands

Amsterdam, Netherlands JeniFoto/Shutterstock

Delta will restore nonstop service between Portland and Amsterdam beginning May 3 using a Boeing 767 aircraft, with the route running daily starting in June. The outbound will be a redeye and the return will run in the morning. Delta will be the sole competitor on the route.

Between Cincinnati, Ohio and Paris, France

Paris, France Taylor Rains/Insider

Delta will restore thrice-weekly nonstop service between Cincinnati and Paris beginning August 2 using a Boeing 767 aircraft. Both the outbound and return will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Delta will face no competition on the route.

Between Raleigh, North Carolina and Paris, France

Paris, France Taylor Rains/Insider

Delta will restore thrice-weekly nonstop service between Raleigh and Paris beginning August 3 using a Boeing 767 aircraft. Both the outbound and return will operate on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Friday. Delta will be the only airline to fly this route.

Between New York and Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria Tayvay/Shutterstock

Delta will restore thrice-weekly nonstop service between New York and Lagos on December 7. The outbound redeye will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, while the morning return will run on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Delta will be the route’s only operator.

Between New York and Frankfurt, Germany

Frankfurt, Germany Pigprox/Shutterstock

Delta will restore nonstop service between New York and Frankfurt beginning December 13 using an Airbus A330 aircraft, with the route operating daily starting summer 2022. The outbound will be a redeye and the return will run in the morning. Delta will compete with Lufthansa and Singapore Airlines out of JFK, and Lufthansa and United out of Newark.

Between New York and São Paulo, Brazil

São Paulo, Brazil f11photo/Shutterstock

Delta will restore thrice-weekly nonstop service between New York and São Paulo on December 19, though frequency will increase to daily starting in June. The redeye outbound will operate on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Fridays while the return will operate in the morning on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Delta will compete with American Airlines and LATAM.

Between New York and Los Cabos, Mexico

Delta will restore Saturday-only nonstop service between New York and Los Cabos on December 19, though the route will only run on Sundays through January 2. The outbound will leave in the morning and the return will depart in the afternoon. American Airlines and JetBlue Airways will be Delta’s competitors.