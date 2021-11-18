Delta is expanding its domestic network with 8 new or returning routes as the competition intensifies — see the full list

Delta Air Lines at LaGuardia Airport. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Delta is launching three new and five resumed routes by summer 2022 as competition grows in its hubs.

The move comes as the Northeast Alliance expands in New York and Sun Country Airlines adds flights in Minneapolis.

The route adjustments will bring back the company’s shuttle service between New York and Boston.

Delta Air Lines’ competitors in the Midwest and the Northeast are expanding in the carrier’s primary hubs, and the Atlanta-based carrier is responding by expanding its network with more route options.

Delta will be adding three all-new routes and five returning routes from its hubs at New York’s LaGuardia Airport and Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, The Points Guy first reported and Delta confirmed to Insider. The move comes just a week after American Airlines and JetBlue Airways announced an expansion to their Northeast Alliance network out of New York.

According to American, the pair offers more frequencies out of the Big Apple than any other competitor, despite American dropping 18 routes out of the city over the weekend.

As part of its network adjustments, Delta is bringing back its hourly shuttle service between LaGuardia and Boston Logan International Airport, which will return to operating up to 16 times a day starting in January 2022, the carrier told Insider. Delta currently flies the route between three and 12 times a day, according to the company’s interactive route map.

“Delta will offer the most conveniently timed, reliable service of any carrier and be the only to offer First Class for business travelers frequenting this route,” a Delta spokesperson told Insider about the shuttle product.

Meanwhile, Delta’s position in Minneapolis, which is the carrier’s second-largest hub, is facing increased competition from Sun Country Airlines, which announced seven new routes from its Minneapolis base in October. Part of the expansion included a new route to Burlington, Vermont, which Delta will also begin serving in 2022.

Here is a closer look at Delta’s nine new and returning routes.

Between New York City and Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island. Shobeir Ansari/Getty Images

Delta will start daily flights between New York City and Providence on January 5, 2022. The new route will be operated by the carrier’s regional subsidiary, Endeavor Air, using a Bombardier CRJ-900 aircraft. While Delta will not face direct competition out of LaGuardia, the airline will compete with United Airlines out of Newark Liberty International Airport.

Between Minneapolis and Asheville, North Carolina

Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina. Taylor Rains/Insider

Delta will start Saturday-only flights between Minneapolis and Asheville on April 16, 2022. The new route will operate from Minneapolis in the morning and depart Asheville in the afternoon. Delta will face competition from budget carriers Sun Country Airlines and Allegiant Air.

Between Minneapolis and Burlington, Vermont

Burlington, Vermont. Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Delta will start thrice-weekly flights on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays between Minneapolis and Burlington on June 7, 2022. The new route will operate from Minneapolis in the morning and depart Burlington in the afternoon. Delta will face competition from low-cost carrier Sun Country Airlines.

Between New York City and Albany, New York

Albany, New York. Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Delta will resume daily flights between New York City and Albany on January 5, 2022, marking the first time the carrier has operated the service since 2012. While Delta will not face direct competition out of LaGuardia, the airline will compete with United Airlines out of Newark.

Between Minneapolis and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Delta will resume its thrice-weekly service on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays between Minneapolis and Myrtle Beach on April 12, 2022. The returned route will operate from Minneapolis in the morning and depart Myrtle Beach in the afternoon. Delta will compete with Sun Country Airlines.

Between Minneapolis and Providence, Rhode Island

Minneapolis, Minnesota. Education Images / Getty Images

Delta will resume its daily service between Minneapolis and Providence on June 6, 2022. The returned route will operate from Minneapolis in the evening and depart Providence in the morning. Delta will face competition from Sun Country Airlines.

Between Minneapolis and Portland, Maine

Portland, Maine. Kathryn Donohew/Getty Images

Delta will resume its daily service between Minneapolis and Portland on June 6, 2022. The returned route will operate from Minneapolis in the evening and depart Providence in the morning. Sun Country Airlines will be Delta’s only competitor.

Between Minneapolis and Savannah, Georgia

Savannah, Georgia. Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Delta will resume its thrice-weekly service on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays between Minneapolis and Savannah in summer 2022. The returned route will operate from Minneapolis in the morning and depart Providence in the afternoon. Delta will compete with Sun Country Airlines on the route.