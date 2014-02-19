Delta Shrunk Its Bathrooms To Pack More People Onto Planes [PHOTO]

Alex Davies

In November, Delta picked up its first Next-Generation 737-900ER from Boeing. Both companies trumpeted the new jet’s upsides, like LED mood lighting, bigger overhead bins, and a personal entertainment system and USB power outlet for every passenger.

Neither talked much about the bathroom, where the news isn’t so great for passengers.

The updated 737 comes with the modular advanced lavatory system, specially designed by B/E Aerospace to save room — enough to fit six more seats on board.

That’s why Boeing can give Delta “the highest capacity and lowest seat-mile cost” of any of its single-aisle planes. And why Delta has ordered 100 of the new 737-900ERs.

The standard plane bathroom is hardly spacious, so how’d they shrink it down? Aviation consultants and enthusiasts airlineguys just took their first ride in the new 737-900ER, and shared a photo that reveals the trick: No more counter.

Apparently, the tighter space isn’t so bad:

