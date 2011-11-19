Delta's Holiday Gift To You: They Will Now Check Your Christmas Tree As Baggage

Photo: Jaunted

If you’re off to grandma’s house next week to celebrate Thanksgiving and you want to bring a Christmas tree back home with you—no problem! Delta will gladly carry your tree under the belly of the plane, and in fact, they’ve been doing this for a few years now and are the only domestic carrier to do so—we think.Delta is hardly an extension of Santa’s sleigh, so obviously there’s some special rules and regulations when it comes to checking a Christmas tree. First, we’re thinking that you might need to remind the agent at check-in that this is totally normal, as this is probably not one of Delta’s most widely used policies. Next, be sure to get ready for plenty of stares from fellow passengers and well as those TSA folks that seem to always be hanging around.



Once it’s time to check the tree just remember that freshly cut trees are considered limited-release baggage, so that pretty much means you just need to accept whatever damage might occur. So please don’t flip out when there’s a couple pine needles missing once you get home. It’s a domestic option only, so no American trees overseas please.

Just like its fellow cargo companions, your tree is subject to all sorts of size restrictions and baggage rules. We guess the tree counts as you first checked bag, so be sure to carry-on if you’re dreaming of bringing a tree along as your travelling companion. Finally, you might need to make a quick trip to Home Depot or the local garden centre, as your tree needs to be wrapped up in burlap or something similar for its holiday flight.

Finally, if you’re thinking about doing this—or already have—let us know (with pictures!)

This post originally appeared on Jaunted.

