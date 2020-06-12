Spike Lee favourite Delroy Lindo gives a masterful performance in 'Da 5 Bloods' that should finally earn him his first-ever Oscar nomination

Netflix (L-R) Isiah Whitlock Jr., Norm Lewis, Clarke Peters, Delroy Lindo, and Jonathan Majors in ‘Da 5 Bloods.’

Delroy Lindo is a celebrated character actor known for movies like “Malcolm X,” “Crooklyn,” and “Get Shorty.”

But he has never been nominated for an Oscar.

That should all change with Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” in which he gives an unforgettable performance.

Insider’s senior entertainment reporter Jason Guerrasio examines Lindo’s performance in “Da 5 Bloods” and why the attention he’ll get for it is long overdue.

Warning: Spoilers below if you have not seen “Da 5 Bloods.”

Yes, I was shocked too when I looked it up: Over Delroy Lindo’s incredible 46-year career he’s never once been nominated for an Oscar.

But if there’s any justice in this world (and I know that’s a big stretch these days) that’s going to change with “Da 5 Bloods.”

In Spike Lee’s latest movie (available Friday on Netflix), Lindo gives a masterful performance as Paul, a Vietnam veteran who goes back into the country with three other men (Clarke Peters, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Norm Lewis) he served with to find the remains of their squad leader (Chadwick Boseman) and recover the gold they left behind during the war.

In typical Delroy Lindo fashion, he holds nothing back. The intensity is on point. And the gift he has to suck us into everything he’s doing on screen is on full display.

However, before I go any further gushing about how great he is in “Da 5 Bloods,” let’s first take a moment to celebrate Lindo’s stellar career to this point for those who don’t know.

Lindo is one of the best actors working in Hollywood today

For many, his work is synonymous with three Spike Lee movies: “Malcolm X,” “Crooklyn,” and “Clockers.” In all three Lindo gives different kinds of performances, but what they all have in common is audiences can’t forget them.

Even in the epic “Malcolm X,” which features one of Denzel Washington’s greatest roles as he plays the civil rights leader, Lindo matches him scene for scene playing West Indian Archie, the Harlem gangster who takes young Malcolm under his wing.

Warner Bros. (L-R) Delroy Lindo and Denzel Washington in ‘Malcolm X.’

Lee wrote the role specifically for Samuel L. Jackson, and when he passed Lee went to Charles S. Dutton, but his schedule shooting the TV show “Roc” made it impossible. That left Lindo, and in all honestly, despite the greatness of those two other actors, neither would have been able to do what Lindo does opposite Washington. With a calm but forceful approach, he powers the scenes he has with the movie’s star, but never overshadows him.

In 1995, the same year he made “Clockers,” Lindo also starred in “Get Shorty” and once more created a memorable character in the role of Bo Catlett. The movie, an adaptation of the entertaining Elmore Leonard crime novel, also gave Lindo the ability to show off his biting wit, as he muscles a B-movie director (Gene Hackman) and clashes with fellow tough guy Chilli Palmer (John Travolta).

Thanks to Lindo’s deep voice, big laugh, and hard stare he made what could have been a forgettable, paint-by-numbers, bad guy role in a lesser actor’s hands into a formidable challenge to Palmer throughout the story.

MGM Delroy Lindo in ‘Get Shorty.’

In the following years, he cemented his character actor credentials in movies like “Broken Arrow,” “Ransom,” “The Cider House Rules,” “Gone in 60 Seconds,” and teamed with Hackman again in the fantastic David Mamet movie “Heist.” (A note to aspiring actors, don’t spend your money on acting school, just buy “Heist” and watch it constantly.)

Lindo has always worked steadily on movies and TV shows, and perhaps because of the ease with which he plays any role, it has led to him not receiving the recognition that he rightfully deserves. But with “Da 5 Bloods” that all ends.

Lindo shines in ‘Da 5 Bloods’ as a destructive Vietnam veteran

No more saying Delroy Lindo is the glue of any project he’s in or he makes those around him better, what Lee has done with his latest movie is finally put Lindo in the spotlight to shine all on his own. Literally.

Netflix (L-R) Delroy Lindo and Clarke Peters in ‘Da 5 Bloods.’

The Paul character in “Da 5 Bloods” is a man filled with conflict. He reluctantly returns to a country where he witnessed (and did) horrific things during the war but gained friends for life. He says he only went on the trip to bring back the remains of their squad leader Stormin’ Norman, but he’s constantly talking about the gold and about how many shares people are getting, especially when his son David (Jonathan Majors) suddenly shows up and wants to tag along. Paul is also a Black man who is a Trump supporter, even sporting the red MAGA hat through the movie.

That’s a whopper of a character, and Lindo embraces the conflict Paul has within himself to create a figure that at one moment can be the group’s de facto leader and in the next can be its most destructive member. The latter becomes more and more evident as the 5 Bloods head deeper into the jungle.

David Lee/Netflix (L-R) Isiah Whitlock Jr., Norm Lewis, Clarke Peters, Delroy Lindo, and Jonathan Majors in ‘Da 5 Bloods.’

When they find the remains of Stormin’ Norman the whole group breaks down but Paul is the one who takes it the worst (we find out at the end of the movie why that is). And when the group finds the gold, it’s Paul who suddenly turns all Fred Dobbs on everyone – Dobbs is the character Humphrey Bogart plays in “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre,” a movie “Da 5 Bloods” mirrors often. He even turns his back on his own son.

When Paul decides to break from the group and go it alone with his share of the gold – MAGA red hat placed firmly on his head – it’s a chilling moment but also exciting because Lee is about to give Lindo something he’s rarely gotten in a movie: his own defining moment.

Netflix At the end of ‘Da 5 Bloods,’ Delroy Lindo finally gets his moment to individually shine.

Trudging through the jungle by himself you know that Paul’s days are numbered, but with Marvin Gaye playing in the background he goes on and something very powerful happens. Lee puts the camera’s point of view directly on Lindo. Paul is now speaking to us directly and he delivers a charged soliloquy about how he will choose his own fate. It won’t be the war or the government, it will be only him. And it ends with him raising his fist, the camera finally moving from his face to close out on the clenched fist.

This will not just go down as another iconic moment in the work of Spike Lee, but a long-overdue moment for Lindo to be celebrated.

Watching the movie a second time I’m even more taken by how Lindo plays Paul’s end. The anger that turns to pain, then comedy as he loses his gold, and finally acceptance when he has that beautiful moment sobbing in the arms of the spirit of Stormin’ Norman.

It’s a performance that at the very least deserves an Oscar nomination. Yes, trivial to think about in today’s world, but in these times it’s the small things that can get you through it. And in an already storied career Delroy Lindo has, it would feel good to see a true artist get recognised for their craft.

“Da 5 Bloods” is currently streaming on Netflix.

