Two major auto suppliers just partnered to make driverless cars a reality by 2019

Mobileye How a driverless car sees with Mobileye tech.

Delphi and Mobileye are partnering to bring driverless tech to the public in 2019, edging out the timeline of several other companies in the autonomous vehicle arms race.

The two companies are aiming to release Level 4/5 autonomous tech in 2019, according to a press release. That means Mobileye and Delphi are working to release tech that would allow a car to be fully autonomous without needing a steering wheel, gas or brake pedals.

Mobileye is an Israeli firm that develops cameras and software so cars can “see” the world around them. General Motors and BMW both use Mobileye’s tech, but the company recently ended its partnership with Tesla.

Delphi is a UK-based auto parts manufacturer that is testing self-driving vehicles in Singapore in 2017 with the goal of putting them to public use at some point in 2022.

Tesla is aiming to release autonomous cars to the public in 2018, but most driverless car companies are operating on a 2020 timeline. Volvo, Toyota, BMW, and Google are just a few of the companies aiming to get their driverless cars on the road by 2020.

