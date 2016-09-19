This $800 million real estate company wants to help you beat jet lag with an app

Courtesy of MGM Resorts Circadian lighting is meant to emulate natural lighting and make your wakeup a bit easier.

For people who have to travel frequently for work, maintaining a healthy lifestyle can be exceedingly difficult.

Delos is a real estate company that promotes putting wellness at the center of our built environment. In addition to a New York apartment building with anti-microbial countertops and showers infused with Vitamin C, Delos has partnered with several US hotels to create a line of “Stay Well” hotel rooms equipped with high-tech features that have health in mind.

The features — like a slowly increasing light that simulates the dawn, air purification systems, aromatherapy, memory foam mattresses, nutritious meals, and ambient sound that gradually increases in volume — are meant to improve air and water quality, regulate sleep patterns, and keep travellers from being exposed to allergens and germs.

First launched with 41 rooms at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand in 2012, the Stay Well program has recently expanded to include 171 rooms at that hotel as well as others at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis, Charlotte Marriott City Center, Richmond Marriott Short Pump, Residence Inn Orlando Lake Nona, Courtyard Orlando Lake Nona, and Tampa Marriott Waterside Hotel & Marina.

Stay Well screenshot Stay Well’s Jet Lag Tool for the Marriott Richmond Short Pump.

Each of those properties also offers its own app, which can give travellers local recommendations and go into more detail on the wellness features you can expect to find in your room.

A jet lag tool can give you a personalised jet-lag-fighting itinerary based on what time your flight lands and how far you’ve travelled.

It will give you tips as specific as the best time to drink coffee and when to expose yourself to light to effectively beat jet lag. Blackout shades and circadian lighting make it easier for travellers to control their exposure to direct light.

The apps suggest “Vitamin D Walks” that you can take at prime times to increase your sun exposure — a helpful reminder if you’ve been napping or suffering from jet lag.

The Stay Well apps also come loaded with video meditations led by Deepak Chopra (Chopra sits on Delos’ advisory board, along with Leonardo DiCaprio and former US Congressman Dick Gephardt).

Delos announced that it had raised an additional $20 million at an $800 million valuation in July. Bill Gates’ Cascade Investment and Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeffrey Vinik led a previous investment round of $108 million in October 2015. Delos has raised a total of $171.24 million in venture capital since it was founded in 2013 by Paul Scialla.

To see the full list of the hotel rooms’ wellness features, visit Stay Well’s website.

