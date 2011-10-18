DeLorean Motor Cars Teams Up With High-End Swiss Watch Maker

They are coming soon – the Romain Jerome DeLorean DNA watches. Swiss Romain Jerome has partnered with DeLorean Motor Company (DMC) – now based out of Texas – for some interesting new upcoming timepieces. The watches will all share the core Romain Jerome DNA philosophy of honouring fascinating events and items from our history with timepieces that actually each contain trace amount of items from those events. In this case the watches are said to contain sheet metal from the original car bodies.

