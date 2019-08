Delorean, the car made famous by the “Back to the Future” franchise, hasn’t been in production since 1982. Now, thanks to relaxing government regulations, the Delorean Motor Company has announced that they will be resuming limited production in 2017.

Story and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.