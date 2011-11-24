A Rare Delorean From 'Back To The Future III' Is About To Hit The Auction Block

Photo: popculturegeek via flickr

While it may not travel through time and unfortunately does need roads to get to the magical 88 MPH, one of the rare Deloreans actually driven in Back to the Future III could soon be yours.There were only seven used for filming of the movie and currently there are only three left in existence. According to Autoblog, this is the only one in a private collection.



This is the example that ‘1955’ Doc Brown retrofitted with time travel components so Marty McFly could go back to 1885 and rescue ‘1985’ Doc Brown (follow that?). The car is complete with white wall tires, chrome hubcaps, a higher ride height to handle the 1885 terrain, and a (non-working) flux capacitor.

It will be crossing the Profiles in History auction block in mid-December, along with a ton of other Hollywood memorabilia, and is expected to fetch anywhere from $400,000 to $600,000.

The car isn’t the only Back to the Future-related item to make headlines recently.

In September, Nike, eBay and the Michael J. Fox Foundation raised nearly $5.7 million auctioning 1,500 pairs of the much discussed, highly sought after shoes resembling those worn by Marty McFly in Back to the Future II.

