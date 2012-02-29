Delonte West Spent The Early Part Of The Season Sleeping In The Locker Room And His Car

This post originally appeared at Bleacher Report.



The lifestyle of NBA stars is portrayed as an easy life of money, women, clubs, cars and other luxuries. But for Dallas Mavericks guard Delonte West, being a professional basketball player isn’t a walk in the park.

West suffers from bipolar disorder, which can severely alter his moods, and has also had other personal and legal issues. But through it all, he has persevered to become a fine basketball player throughout his career.

As hard as it might be to believe, West was even homeless this season.

Delonte West is quite possibly the first active NBA player to be without a home during a season. The Mavericks guard tells the Dallas Morning News that after arriving in the Lone Star State he couldn’t find a place to stay, so he spent nights sleeping in the Mavs locker room and even in his car.

