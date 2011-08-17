Delonte West Wants To Be Your Home Improvement Expert

It’s official. The impending NBA lockout has players worried, leaving some to ponder life after the NBA.



Just ask Delonte West, the perpetually-in-the-news Celtics guard has made over $10 million since 2007, yet that won’t stop him from looking for work.

West is looking to become the newest member of the Home Depot family. According to his Twitter account, West says a judge ruled against him leaving the country.

Apparently, West thinks he can do it and help.

