J. Bradford DeLong's Awesome Presentation On The History Of The Bank Bailout

J. Bradford DeLong posted some awesome presentations from his Berkeley economics class.



It’s interesting to see how the bailouts are framed in academia, as DeLong is teaching America’s next generation of economists.

A short summary of DeLong’s thesis is: The seminal bank bailout took place in 1825 and then two centuries of economics led to an overconfident Ben Bernanke… and now no one knows what to do.

