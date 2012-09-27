DELOITTE: Here's What Retail Sales Will Be Like For The Holidays

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
Holiday shopping won’t be the record-breaking circus it was last year, but that doesn’t mean retailers shouldn’t expect modest gains, Deloitte reported today. Spending should increase by 3.5 to 4 per cent this year to $925 billion, compared with a 5.9 per cent gain last year, the retail arm of the consulting service said in a release today.
Here are of Deloitte’s interesting findings for what we can expect this holiday:
- Higher gas prices might discourage shoppers from going to the store and could result in them ordering online in higher numbers.
- Purchases from web and mobile channels are likely to increase again this year.
- Retailers will also probably benefit from a post-election “spending boost.”
- Promotions will be start to be uniform for online and in-stores. Right now, many retailers offer a sale for online merchandise only, but charge full-price in stores.
- Even more shoppers will use mobile phones to scope out discounts.
The holiday shopping season lasts through November and December.
