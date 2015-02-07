The world's richest soccer clubs continue to dominate the top American sports teams when it comes to making money

Cork Gaines

Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid is once again the biggest money-maker in soccer, taking in US$625 million (€549.5 million) during the 2013-14 season according to Deloitte’s annual “Football Money League” report.

Manchester United of the English Premier League jumped up to second with $US589 million in revenue, thanks in large part to a uniform alone that was worth $US71.9 million in 2013-14.

As for the top American sports teams, the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys compare quite favourably to the top soccer clubs, taking in $US560 million in revenue during the 2013 season according to Forbes. Meanwhile, six soccer clubs take in more revenue than MLB’s New York Yankees, whose revenue was $US461 million in 2013 according to Forbes.

Here is how the top money-maker in each of the top four North American sports leagues compare to the top soccer clubs from around the world.

Sports Revenue ChartBusinessInsider.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.