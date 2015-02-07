The world's richest soccer clubs continue to dominate the top American sports teams when it comes to making money

Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid is once again the biggest money-maker in soccer, taking in US$625 million (€549.5 million) during the 2013-14 season according to Deloitte’s annual “Football Money League” report.

Manchester United of the English Premier League jumped up to second with $US589 million in revenue, thanks in large part to a uniform alone that was worth $US71.9 million in 2013-14.

As for the top American sports teams, the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys compare quite favourably to the top soccer clubs, taking in $US560 million in revenue during the 2013 season according to Forbes. Meanwhile, six soccer clubs take in more revenue than MLB’s New York Yankees, whose revenue was $US461 million in 2013 according to Forbes.

Here is how the top money-maker in each of the top four North American sports leagues compare to the top soccer clubs from around the world.

