Deloitte predicts around 10% of businesses have a high risk of failure by September if JobKeeper payments end

Deloitte estimates about 240,000 businesses, mainly in hospitality, professsional services and transport sectors, are at a high risk of failure if the JobKeeper payment ends.

This represents nearly 10% of Australian businesses.

Deloitte also highlighted the states with the highest risk.

With the JobSeeker and JobKeeper schemes set to be revised, Deloitte says there could be serious damage to Australian business if the wage subsidies are scrapped in September.

Research from Deloitte Access Economics estimates around 240,000 businesses – mainly across the hospitality, professional services and transport sectors – are at a high rise of failure come September. This represents nearly 10% of Australian businesses.

The government’s JobKeeper payment as it currently stands is tipped to end on September 27. This is also around the same time many rental and loan repayment deferral agreements are set to end.

Deloitte used figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) and government data for its findings, noting that this will not only put pressure on business but the economy as a whole.

Roughly 40% of businesses in hospitality, transport and professional services sector said their cash reserves can cover less than three months of operations in the current environment. And while the easing of restrictions – sans Melbourne – is set to improve the situation for businesses in the coming months, Deloitte added, “it’s not known whether any improvement will be enough to enable businesses to recover, let alone survive, without JobKeeper support.”

When looking within sectors, Deloitte said that smaller businesses, which have higher fixed costs, smaller cash reserves and barriers to lending, will find it harder to survive.

Some states have face higher risks

According to Deloitte, some parts of Australia face higher risks than others because of how much restrictions have affected economic activity and the state or territory’s exposure to high-risk sectors such as hospitality.

It spells bad news for Victoria – with the number of its coronavirus cases causing lockdowns in Melbourne and Mitchell Shire – and could create possible problems for New South Wales as well, with some of its pub restrictions returning.

Proportion of businesses accessing JobKeeper in April, by state and territory

Businesses in Australia’s territories are less exposed to risk.

“While around 30% of those in the Northern Territory and ACT have accessed JobKeeper, this is much lower than the rest of the country,” Deloitte said. “In addition, these two economies are relatively sheltered from the impacts of COVID-19 due to quicker easing of restrictions, and a high exposure to the public sector.”

While the federal government may introduce more support measures beyond September, Deloitte advised suppliers, creditors and insurers to set up contingency plans for massive rise in hardship and bad debts.

Deloitte suggested businesses should consider voluntary administration to increase the chance of their businesses surviving.

“When used appropriately, administration can be an efficient and cost effective restructuring tool,” the company added.

