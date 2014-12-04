Leaked Data Reveals A Big Gender Pay Gap At The Top Of Deloitte

In the mid 2000s, the auditing and consulting firm Deloitte had a gender pay problem.

This chart comes from Fusion, which analysed 2005 salary information for over 30,000 employees. The data was leaked as part of the major Sony Pictures hack. According to Kevin Roose, the information appeared to come from the computer of a current HR employee at Sony who used to work at Deloitte and still had the files on her computer.

The info includes many of the top-paid people at Deloitte, including more than 1,000 directors.

Roose reports that “the top 10 highest earners are all men, as are 22 of the top 25, 43 of the top 50, and 85 of the top 100.” He says that this appears to be a compilation of data for an internal study in 2006 about whether there was racial or gender discrimination going on at the company.

58 groups within the company were looked at. 34 seemed to have significant results regarding gender or race. 18 were considered “problematic based on both regressions & t-tests.” Deloitte apparently looked into those 18 groups, although representatives from the company have not yet responded to requests for comment.

While you can see from the chart that women make less than men at all levels, the gap appears to widen around the $US75,000-80,000 range. The top-paid woman makes 25% in salary than the top-paid man (this appears to be just salary, not total comp). And, from a rough estimate looking at the chart, there appear to be about twice as many men making $US100,000 as women.

Men make up more than half of the total workforce at Deloitte, but not by much. They are about 55%, according to Fusion’s Felix Salmon.

We’d love to know how this data has changed in the last 9 years.

