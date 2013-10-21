DELOITTE: Australian Retailers Will Continue To Ignore The Online Sales Channel This Christmas

Australian retailers are going digital at a snail’s pace, with more than half expecting to generate less than 2% of their Christmas sales online, according to advisory firm Deloitte.

Reporting on its four-week survey of 60 senior Australian retail executives this week, Deloitte said “the snail-like speed of many Australian retailers to adapt to the digital age [was] a cause for concern”.

More than three-quarters (76%) of respondents expected to make more online sales this Christmas than last, but one in four survey respondents expected to generate no online sales at all over the period, relying instead on traditional bricks-and-motar shopfronts.

A total of 55% of respondents said they would generate less than 2% of Christmas sales online, down from 65% last year, but still lagging behind global retailers, Deloitte reported.

Australian retailers were generally optimistic about holiday sales with 65% predicting higher sales volumes than previous years – down from 69% last year.

Just over half (53%) believed that consumer confidence would rise in the coming 12 months, compared to just 21% last year, driven in part by falling interest rates and a weakening AUD.

