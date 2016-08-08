Deloitte Australia is back buying local digital consultancies, this time a storytelling agency

The little girl Giant reads a story book with school children in Perth. Paul Kane/Getty Images

Deloitte Australia has bought the Explainers, a storytelling agency, as part of a push into the world of digital consultancy.

The deal follows the purchase of creative agency Heat in February and MashUp, a brand value, digital content and design thinking consultancy, a year ago.

The Explainers uses animation, film, installation, infographics, written stories, graphic novels and other media to help businesses better explain what they do.

The business will form the core of a new narrative strategy operating unit within Deloitte.

Matt Taylor, the founder of the Explainers, will become a director with Deloitte in Sydney and bring his eight digital storytellers with him. He will lead the new narrative strategy team.

“Major change has become the new constant for modern business, so explaining any kind of change after it happens is often too late,” says Taylor.

“Today, being successful requires communicating and explaining change as it happens, which is what The Explainers is all about.”

Deloitte won’t say what it paid for the Explainers.

“The Explainers did $1.2 million in revenue last year and we would expect to double that in the first year, as we have done with MashUp, who joined us last year,” Frank Farrall, Deloitte’s APAC lead for digital, told Business Insider.

The Explainers client list include Westpac, IAG, AMP, NBN and the Human Rights Commission.

“Our brand and spatial team has doubled in size in the past 12 months and we have just hired a new Melbourne partner to further build our retail offering,” says Farrall.

“We see huge opportunity in increasingly providing our clients with creative content as well as strategic business advice.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.