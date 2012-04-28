'Highly Intoxicated' Detroit Tigers Player Was Arrested For An Alleged Hate Crime

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Detroit Tigers are in NYC for a three game series against the Yankees that starts tonight.Tigers player, Delmon Young, however, will probably not be playing tonight. Young was arrested early this morning for allegedly assaulting a man outside of a hotel in midtown Manhattan, according to the New York Post.



Young was allegedly ‘highly intoxicated’ when he pushed a man to the ground. The baseball player was taken to the hospital to sober up before being taken to a police precinct.

UPDATE:

According to the Detroit Free Press (via Deadspin) Young is also facing hate crime related charges.

From the Detroit Free Press:

“Basically, there was an incident at the hotel (and) some anti-Semitic remarks,” said Detective Joseph Cavitol.

Young’s charge is a misdemeanour.

