Photos Of Slick Looking Dell Windows Phone Leak

Jay Yarow
dell phone

Photo: Engadget

Engadget has landed some leaked pictures of the upcoming Dell Lightning, will run Microsoft’s Windows Phone 7 operating system.It looks like a slick rival to Android phones that are becoming ubiquitous. But, it doesn’t launch until the end of the year. A lot will change between now and then.

A new iPhone should be on the market, and Android should continue to gain market share.

Here’s the specs on the phone:

  • 1 GHz Snapdragon processor
  • 4.1″ OLED screen
  • AT&T and T-Mobile 3G
  • 5 megapixel camera
  • 1 GB flash with 512MB RAM plus 8 GB storage on MicroSD card
  • GPS, Accelerometer, compass. FM radio
  • Full flash support. (Thought Engadget notes Microsoft has said it won’t support flash at launch.)

