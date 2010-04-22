Photos Of Slick Looking Dell Windows Phone Leak

Photo: Engadget
Engadget has landed some leaked pictures of the upcoming Dell Lightning, will run Microsoft’s Windows Phone 7 operating system.It looks like a slick rival to Android phones that are becoming ubiquitous. But, it doesn’t launch until the end of the year. A lot will change between now and then.
A new iPhone should be on the market, and Android should continue to gain market share.
Here’s the specs on the phone:
- 1 GHz Snapdragon processor
- 4.1″ OLED screen
- AT&T and T-Mobile 3G
- 5 megapixel camera
- 1 GB flash with 512MB RAM plus 8 GB storage on MicroSD card
- GPS, Accelerometer, compass. FM radio
- Full flash support. (Thought Engadget notes Microsoft has said it won’t support flash at launch.)
See Also: Windows Phone 7 Series: Everything Is Different Now
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.