A Nice Surprise: Dell's New Mini PC Looks Good (DELL)

A step up for Dell (DELL): Its new super-small Studio Hybrid PC actually looks great and has a few more living room-friendly features than Apple’s (AAPL) comparable Mac mini, including a HDMI port for flat-panel TVs and optional Blu-ray drive. And it’s cheaper, starting at $499.



The downside, for some: It runs Vista. (Partial recantation: As I note in the comments below, that’s not a bad thing for streaming media — I can’t think of any Mac-only Web video, but there is plenty of Windows-only Internet video, like Netflix streaming and Amazon Unbox.)

