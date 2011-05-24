Dell's MacBook Air Wannabe Will Be Unveiled Tomorrow

Photo: YouTube

Dell will officially unveil it’s super-thin MacBook Air competitor, the XPS 15z, tomorrow, according to the WSJ.The notebook, which has been teased in videos for a while now, is designed as a competitor to the popular MacBook Air.



The 15z will sell for $999 and have a 15-inch screen. That’s larger than the biggest MacBook Air (13 inches) and a very sweet price point.

We’ll know more for sure tomorrow.

