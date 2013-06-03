This Is The New Flagship Laptop From Dell

Megan Rose Dickey
Dell’s XPS 11 made an appearance at computer expo Computex over the weekend. 

The Windows 8 device
“combines the best of Lenovo’s Yoga and Microsoft’s Surface,” Vlad Savov of The Verge writes

Dell’s latest flagship laptop is an 11.6-inch device that comes with a 2560 x 1440 display.

The screen rotates nearly 360 degrees to double as a tablet. Its exterior is made of carbon fibre weave and machined aluminium. 

Dell is still finalising the price and specs, but here are some other details for now:

  • USB 3.0
  • Thunderbolt
  • SD card reader 

