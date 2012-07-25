Microsoft Might Let Dell Make A Windows RT Tablet

Besides Microsoft’s own Surface tablets, we don’t know much about other Windows RT tablets, which will run on long-battery life ARM processors like the iPad.



Word is, Microsoft isn’t letting all of its PC partners in on its brand new kind of tablet operating stystem, according to multiple reports. Since HP reportedly turned down its chance to make a Windows RT tablet, Dell is trying to get in on the Windows RT action, according to Unwired View.

We contacted Dell and asked. Not surprisingly, Dell confirmed that it was definitely going to make a Windows 8 tablet, but it wouldn’t tell us about the architecture or specs. Windows 8 tablets will be able to run a classic Windows environment for traditional desktop apps. Windows RT tablets will only have the touch-based Metro user interface.

We also can’t help noticing that since Microsoft announced it would be competing with its OEM partners making tablets, Dell has released a bunch of new high-end ultrabooks that can run Linux.

Today the company announced two new workstations, the 15.6-inch Precision M4700 and the 17.3-inch Precision M6700, geared for heavy graphics work like computer aided design. They can run Windows or (surprise!) Red Hat Enterprise Linux.

Last week, Dell announced that it will be selling a laptop with Canonical’s Ubuntu Linux, too. This laptop came from a special internal innovation fund and was code-named “Project Sputnik.” It is aimed at software developers.

While Dell has been selling Linux-laptops in India and China, in 2010 it stopped marketing Ubuntu Linux PCs in the U.S. and U.K.

Dell PR tells us that these Linux PCs were in the works before Microsoft announced its Surface PC — and that’s clearly true. But the timing of making them available to customers is interesting, if Dell is lobbying Microsoft for a Windows RT tablet.

