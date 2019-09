We’re expecting a boatload of Windows 8 tablets to hit the market when the operating system launches this fall.



Here’s one of them, the Dell Latitude 10, which just leaked courtesy of Neowin.net. You can see all the specs and details in the slide below:

Photo: Neowin.net

