Dell: Want To Pay More And Wait Longer To Watch "Iron Man"? Do We Have A Deal For You!

Dell is trying to cash in on the Iron Man craze by pre-loading the movie (plus a bonus featurette, whatever that is) onto your new PC for $20. If you order a Dell today, you should be able to watch it in 3-5 business days (at the cheapest shipping option of $25).



Don’t want to wait? Don’t have to:

Circuit City: $14 ($23 for the two-disc special edition)

Amazon: $15/$23 (though you’d have to wait until tomorrow if you order now)

Best Buy: $15/$23

Target: $15/$23

Wal-Mart: $14.86/$20 (with bonus comic book)

