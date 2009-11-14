Dell Launching Smartphone In China

Dell will enter the wireless business before year end, starting with the sale of its new Mini 3 smartphone in China and Brazil..



Dell said it plans to start selling a phone known as the Mini 3 in China this month. The phone will be sold by China Mobile Ltd., the world’s biggest cellular carrier, and will run on Google Inc.’s Android operating system, as customised by China Mobile.

Continue reading »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.