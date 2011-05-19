Dell's Secret Honeycomb Tablet Will Give The Galaxy Tab A Run For Its Money

Photo: via Android Community

A 10-inch Honeycomb tablet is coming this June from Dell, one of the world’s largest computer makers.It’s called the Dell Streak Pro, and will have the much-talked-about 1 Ghz dual-core Tegra 2 processor Samsung’s putting in their highly anticipated 10 inch and 8.9 inch Galaxy Tablets coming soon.



It’s wider and taller than the 10 inch Galaxy Tab, and is 12.9mm thin versus the Galaxy’s 8.6mm and the iPad 2’s 8.8mm.

Until now, Dell’s only Android tablet offering was the awkwardly sized Steak 5, which has a 5-inch screen, runs 2.2 Froyo and costs $449.99.

The Streak Pro will ship with Android 3.0 Honeycomb, but there’s no word yet whether it will be upgradeable to 3.1 out of the box. The device will have a 5 MP camera on the back, and a 2 MP camera on the front for video chatting

No price point has been announced, but hopefully Dell can come up with something more competitive than offering a 5-inch Froyo device for $50.00 less than an iPad.

The Streak Pro boasts a 1280 x 800 resolution screen, and it has all the usual bells and whistles like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and options for 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB versions.

Don’t Miss: Review Of The Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1

(via Android Community)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.