Dell Streak Launching: Will It Outlast The Microsoft Kin?

Photo: Engadget

Dell’s sorta-tablet, sorta-phone, the Google Android-powered Streak, goes on sale this week for $550, or $300 with a 2-year AT&T contract.It only needs to survive for 80 days to outlast the Microsoft Kin, the ill-fated mobile phone project that Microsoft launched in April and killed this month.



So if the Dell Streak goes on sale tomorrow, July 27, and you can still buy one on October 15, it will have outlasted the Kin.

If it lasts 197 days, or through next Feb. 9, it will have outlasted Google’s Nexus One.

Meanwhile, are you going to buy a Streak? Let us know why or why not…

