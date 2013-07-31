Carl Icahn's Chances Of Winning This Dell Deal Just Shot Up

Dell’s special committee just rejected CEO Michael Dell’s offer to raise his bid for the company to $13.75 a share in exchange for a voting rule change, CNBC’s David Faber reports.



What that means is that Carl Icahn chances for gaining control of the company just shot up.

The last two votes were canceled because of lower than expected turnout among shareholders. The rule Michael Dell and his group wanted to change was the counting of those absentee votes as “no” votes.

Around 23% of shareholders didn’t vote on the deal last time, according to WSJ, which was a big blow to the CEO’s side.

Now it looks like those absentees are going to remain “nays” — good news for Carl Icahn.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.