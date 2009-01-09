Dell Slashes 1,900 Irish Jobs, Moves Some To Cheap Poland (DELL)

Dell’s (DELL) working Europe: The computer maker, which recently freezed travel and asked employees to take unpaid time-off, will be cutting about 1,900 jobs (out of 4,300 total) at a manufacturing plant in the Irish city of Limerick.



But the move doesn’t necessarily mean Dell needs fewer European workers: At least some of the operations formerly based in Limerick will be moved to Poland.

