25% Of Dell Shareholders Want To Fire Michael Dell

When the Dell shareholder votes were tabulated, the results weren’t kind to incumbent and founder Michael Dell:
~25% of the shares voted to oust him from the board.
That’s a very high level of rejection, especially for an iconic founder, and we wouldn’t be surprised if it led to Michael stepping down.
Back in the throes of the Yahoo-Microsoft struggle, during which founder and then-CEO Jerry Yang blew a $33 a share offer for Yahoo, 34% of shares voted to oust him from the board. Jerry quickly resigned.
