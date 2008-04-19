"Dell's Still a Dog"--Barrons

Dell (DELL) deserves an Ingram-Micro stock multiple (9X), a hedge-fund manager argues in Barrons, not an IBM or HP multiple (14X). This revaluation would take the stock from $20 to $15.



The logic?

Dell’s consumer business is still losing money,

Dell’s financing business is the tech equivalent of a sub-prime mortgage lender

Not as strong internationally as HP

Changing business model (direct to direct/retail hybrid)

Operating expenses soaring despite flat headcount

Fair enough. But unlike IBM and HP, Dell at least has some low-hanging fruit to pick. And if economic weakness finally hits HP and IBM, their multiples will likely drop to Ingram-Micro multiples, too.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.