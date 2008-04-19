"Dell's Still a Dog"--Barrons

Dell (DELL) deserves an Ingram-Micro stock multiple (9X), a hedge-fund manager argues in Barrons, not an IBM or HP multiple (14X). This revaluation would take the stock from $20 to $15.
The logic?
- Dell’s consumer business is still losing money,
- Dell’s financing business is the tech equivalent of a sub-prime mortgage lender
- Not as strong internationally as HP
- Changing business model (direct to direct/retail hybrid)
- Operating expenses soaring despite flat headcount
Fair enough. But unlike IBM and HP, Dell at least has some low-hanging fruit to pick. And if economic weakness finally hits HP and IBM, their multiples will likely drop to Ingram-Micro multiples, too.
