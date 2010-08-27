Dell Raises 3PAR Bid To $27 -- Your Move, HP

The bidding war for storage-company 3PAR continues, with Dell raising its bid to $27 a share.



This matches HP‘s bid, but 3PAR says it has “accepted” Dell’s new bid despite the dollar parity. (Dell and 3PAR already have a merger agreement, which HP horned its way in on).

HP’s counter-offer has already cost its rival Dell hundreds of millions of dollars. And inasmuch as Dell seems determined to keep its prize, HP might as well raise the price yet again.

The question for the morning, therefore, is whether the CEO-less HP will step up and, if so, how much.

Your move, HP.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.