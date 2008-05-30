Dell Q1: Beats Expectations On Revenue, Earnings (DELL)

Dell beat analysts’ estimates on both revenue and earnings per share — a sign that the company’s efforts to turn itself around may be working.



Revenue: $16.1 billion, 9% increase y/y, beating Street’s $15.68 billion consensus

EPS: $0.38, 12% increase y/y, beating Street’s $0.34 consensus

Operating Income: $899 million, a 4% decrease y/y

Dell (DELL) didn’t provide specific guidance but said that they will continue to incur costs from the reorganization, including more layoffs. The company also warned that IT spending in the US will stay conservative, “particularly with its global and large customers as well as public, small and medium business accounts,” through the summer.

See Also:

Dell’s Latest Turnaround Move: New CFO

Dell Says Laying Off 10% Of Workers Not Enough

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.