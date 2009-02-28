Dell Psyched For Windows 7, HP Blasé

Microsoft’s (MSFT) Windows 7, out possibly as early as September, has received generally positive early reviews.



So will Windows 7 spur PC sales? Two of the biggest players, Dell (DELL) and HP (HPQ), are sounding different notes. Reuters compiled statements from a few execs, and Michael Dell thinks the new OS will spur demand:

We’re starting to get pretty excited about Windows 7 and believe it’s going to be an important catalyst for growth. Having said that, it will also push purchases until Windows 7 comes out.

HP (HPQ) execs seems more cautious. CFO Cathie Lesjak:

We didn’t think there was going to be a Vista moment. We don’t think there’s going to be a Windows 7 moment either… We are not expecting that there’s going to be this huge hockey stick effect when Windows 7 comes out. The good news is we’re hearing positive things about Windows 7.

