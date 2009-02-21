Dell Phones Still Under Wraps After Big Mobile Show

Dude, where’s Dell’s iPhone killer?



For the second year in a row, the big Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona has come and gone without a rumoured Dell smartphone. This suggests that if Dell’s phones — which do exist — ever see the light of day, it could be later this year.

We’re OK with that. Dell’s phone strategy is risky enough — the market, while growing, is increasingly crowded.

But if it does decide to get into the mobile business, it might be a good move to wait and see what Apple (AAPL) does with its next iPhone(s), which should be announced this summer.

And it might even be smart to wait for Microsoft’s (MSFT) next Windows Mobile, if that’s the platform Dell is going to use. (Motorola’s waiting!) The update Steve Ballmer unveiled this week in Barcelona is not going to kill Apple.

