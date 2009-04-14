Dell Phone Launching In China?

Where’s that Dell (DELL) phone we’ve been hearing about? Perhaps it’s going on sale in China.



Dell and China Mobile (CHL), the world’s largest wireless carrier, plan to release two smartphones based on Google’s (GOOG) Android mobile operating system, according to one report, citing an “insider close to China Mobile.”

If true, probably a good move: China Mobile is a massive carrier with almost half a billion subscribers, so even a small market share could be a large number of shipments (and nice revenue) for Dell.

And Dell/Google’s rivals, such as Apple (AAPL) and RIM (RIMM) don’t have much of a foothold in China. Apple’s iPhone hasn’t launched in China yet, and when it does, it’ll likely be on a smaller carrier. And RIM’s China Web site only advertises the old BlackBerry 8700g — none of their newer devices.

Dell has a team outside of Chicago working on smartphones, netbooks, and other mobile devices, led by former Motorola (MOT) executive John Thode.

