Dell's Gorgeous New Windows Laptop Has An Amazing Screen And Is Cheaper Than The MacBook Air

Dell unveiled a bunch of new laptops and tablets at this year’s Consumer Electronics Showcase, but its new XPS 13 was by far the most impressive.

The new 13-inch laptop comes with a 2560 x 1440 resolution display with the slimmest bezels I’ve ever seen on a laptop.

Since the bezels are so thin, the laptop actually looks a bit smaller than the MacBook Air although their screens are the same size.

The edge-to-edge display really is gorgeous. I didn’t have too much time to play with the laptop, but in the few minutes I used it I noticed how much colours really popped throughout the Windows interface. High resolution photos looked extremely detailed, too.

The laptop’s display is obviously its standout feature, but Dell is also claiming that it gets 15 hours of battery life. If true, that would beat the MacBook Air’s lengthy 12-hour battery life by three full hours, but we won’t know for sure until we try it out ourselves.

The keyboard felt sturdy and was comfortable to type with, but the MacBook Air’s is still better. The aluminium build on Apple’s MacBooks still provides the most efficient and comfortable typing experience in my opinion, but the new XPS 13’s keyboard is still still fairly good.

The 13-inch version of Dell’s new laptop starts at $US799, while the base price for the smaller 11-inch MacBook Air is set at $US899. If you’re looking for a new high-end Windows laptop with an excellent screen, the Dell XPS 13 seems like a solid choice.

