Dell is making a super-thin notebook to compete with the MacBook Air.



It just released a new teaser video on its YouTube page. Although we don’t get a full look at the notebook, we do get a sense at how thin it is.

No word on release date or pricing, but we’ll keep our eyes open for more news.

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

