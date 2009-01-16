Dell Loses More Market Share In Q4 (DELL)

Eric Krangel

Gartner has released its data analysing PC sales in the fourth quarter, and it doesn’t look good for Dell (DELL), whose share of the market slipped to 13.2% from 14.2% a year earlier.

What’s wrong? Dell’s been working on sexy high-design products like the forthcoming “Adamo” computer or the Studio Hybrid PC, but consumers still prefer HP (HPQ) computers. The company is also plagued by the popularity of cheap netbooks, a product Michael Dell sees as only ‘complimentary‘ to his company’s core business.

The big winner: Netbook-maker Acer. Lots of interesting data in the report, via AFP:

  • PC shipments worldwide are up 1.1%, worst growth since 2002. US shipments down 10% in Q4, worst since 2001. Asia doing poorly too, Latin America hanging in there.
  • HP’s market share is 19.1 per cent, up from 18.7 per cent a year ago
  • Dell has a 13.2 per cent market share, down from 14.2 per cent a year ago.
  • Taiwan’s Acer grew 31.1 per cent last quarter to grab third place, market share of 12.3 per cent compared with 9.5 per cent a year ago.

