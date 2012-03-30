Dell Can't Find A Place In The 'Post PC' World

Dell can’t seem to get it together in the U.S. mobile market.



Dell has stopped selling smartphones in the U.S. effective immediately, reports PC World.

Its Venue and Venue Pro smartphones no longer appear on the company’s U.S. website. A spokesperson vaguely told PC World that Dell will some day offer more mobile products. But the company hasn’t announced any new smartphones yet.

Dell’s smartphones aren’t completely dead. They will still be sold in India, Japan and China.

Even so. The graveyard of Dell’s mobile products keeps growing. Dell killed its 7-inch Dell Streak tablet in December. It had previously killed its 5-inch Streak tablet/phone. It also stopped making netbooks in December, when it ended its Mini line, as iPad sales have clobbered the netbook market.

Dell is going to try again with Windows 8 tablets. Earlier this month, Micheal Dell promised to have Windows 8 tablets ready whenever Microsoft ships Windows 8 — expected this fall.

But he seemed to be talking about the x86 tablets aimed at enterprise users, not the ARM-based ones that will be aimed at consumers. The ARM tablets will have better battery life and maybe other hardware perks. But they won’t run much traditional Windows software — a major bummer for businesses.

With iPads storming into the enterprise now, and Dells gloomy track record, Dell still needs to find a place in the so-called “post PC” world.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.