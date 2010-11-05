Dell Is Ditching 25,000 Employee BlackBerrys, Switching To Dell-Microsoft Phones

Dell is dumping all of its 25,000 employee BlackBerries and replacing them with Dell Venue Pros, which run Windows Phone 7. Later, the company also plans to offer employees some Android phones.



(No iPhones, obviously.)

The company says this move will save 25% in the costs of provisioning mobile service, because it won’t have to pay for the BlackBerry service every month.

It may also enrage employees who like their BlackBerries and don’t want to switch to Dell phones. (They’re probably eager to switch to iPhones.)

Adding insult to RIM’s injury, Dell is also launching a service group that will help other companies switch from BlackBerries to Dell and other smartphones.

Dell has not yet told RIM it is completely eliminating BlackBerries. Instead, it has told the Wall Street Journal. It won’t be a fun morning up at RIM HQ.

