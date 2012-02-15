Dell, IBM, HP, and Others Join the Cloud: Why You Should Use Them

This post has been updated.



Dell has long been a trusted leader in PC sales. But, like many other computing companies, the lure of the Cloud is too big to deny. Dell’s name has the ability to attract its loyal customers who have been impressed by its quality and commitment to business services over the years.

Case in point: Schoolwires. When the education-based website solutions provider needed a more efficient way to conduct business, it chose Dell’s new Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Cloud-based service. Schoolwires was specifically looking for integration with Salesforce.com to improve efficiencies in its sales operations.

Salesforce offers this service directly, with a Cloud-based package for customers costing as low as $125 per user per month for the enterprise edition. Going through Dell they received the same package for the same price but it also included Dell BoomiIntegration. Dell Boomi is Dell’s Cloud-based solution to integrating a variety of applications–in this case, Salesforce.com software with financial software like QuickBooks. This allows Schoolwires to track sales activity and cash flow more easily.

In Schoolwires’ case, however, it was interaction with Microsoft Dynamics that drew the company to Dell. Microsoft Dynamics is an enterprise resource planning (ERP) and CRM software application used by businesses and government across the world to process payroll, promote management functions, and enable financial functions of day-to-day business. Schoolwires was looking for a Cloud-based CRM that worked with its existing Microsoft Dynamics software and Dell was able to provide it.

Additionally, Dell provided its customer service solutions to provide maintenance to Schoolwires over the term of its contract. This allowed Schoolwires to contract with a name it trusted to provide a new service.

With Cloud solutions becoming more popular, businesses are interested in trusted sources to provide services that might have traditionally been unavailable to them. The Cloud allows companies like Schoolwire to automate processes that might have taken quite a few full-time employees, with full salaries and benefits, to implement. Companies like Dell are able to work directly with a business to provide the range of services it needs.

Dell isn’t the only company getting into Cloud computing. Hewlett Packard, seeing demand for easier wireless printing from a variety of devices (including smart phones and tablets), is private beta-testing HP Cloud Services, which will provide secure data storage to businesses. Since it is still in private beta-testing, it is unclear what integrations HP’s Cloud will offer.

IBM Cloud Computing is taking off with its customers, with the company boasting that it has helped 2,000 companies implement Cloud computing in the past year. IBM’s Cloud offers Salesforce integration with an interface that allows businesses to transfer existing databases to IBM’s Cloud easily and quickly. IBM uses its WebSphere Cast Iron Cloud Integration to provide secure and inexpensive monthly access to all of Salesforce’s features in the Cloud.

Businesses interested in Cloud computing have a choice–contract with a variety of providers for a variety of services or use one trusted name to set your services up the way you need them. By using businesses like Dell, HP, and IBM, companies can simplify the transition to the Cloud and continue receiving the customer service to which they’ve grown accustomed.

