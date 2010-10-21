Dell To Spend Hundreds Of Millions On Ad Blitz

Dude! You’re getting a top-of-the-line Dell! At least, that’s what Dell wants you to start thinking.



Reuters reports Dell is about to spend “hundreds and hundreds of millions” on a new ad campaign designed to kill the idea that it is a cheap alternative to Apple.

My humble suggestion to Dell: Instead of spending hundreds and hundreds of millions on ads, put that money into customer service.

My mum has a Dell and anytime there are problems she is on the phone for hours with customer support. She hates it and will never buy another Dell computer, ever. (I got her and iPad and she loves it.)

