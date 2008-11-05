Dell Freezes Hiring, Cuts Travel, Contract Workers

Texas computer-maker Dell will freeze hiring, offer employee buyouts, ask employees to take unpaid days off, reduce its contract workers headcount, and cut travel expenses, CEO Michael Dell told employees in an email yesterday.



Last year, Dell committed to cutting its annual expenses by $3 billion before 2011 and said it would lay off 10% of its workforce. A Dell rep told the Wall Street Journal those cost cuts are almost complete and that yesterday’s reductions are supposed to go further than the $3 billion taret.

