Dell Shifts Executives Around To Hurry Up And Fix Itself

Dell’s Dario Zamarian will run a new enterprise unit for Dell.

Photo: Silicon Angle TV

Dell is changing up the executives responsible for its push into the enterprise to hurry up its transformation into a big player in selling high-end equipment to big businesses.It’s been hiring bigwigs from the networking industry in recent years, and these moves boost their prominence.



Today, it created a new division in its Enterprise Solutions Group called the Enterprise Systems & Solutions organisation. This will be lead by Dario Zamarian.

Dell poached Zamarian away from Cisco a couple of years ago to lead Dell’s networking-equipment group.

Dell is taking a play from Cisco with this move. The new group will create technical blueprints that stitch together a lot of Dell’s products and services to make them easier to sell as a package.

It’s hard to tell if this is a promotion for Zamarian or a lateral move, though its certainly an interesting job for him. Dell’s networking business was one of the few highlights of its otherwise dismal last quarter, with revenue up 11%.

A couple of months ago, Dell also poached Marius Haas, the former head of Hewlett-Packard’s networking business to run Dell’s Enterprise division.

Dell has hired Tom Burns to take Zamarian’s job and run Dell Networking, reporting to Haas. Burns hails from Alcatel-Lucent, where he ran the Enterprise and Strategic Industries Business Group.

Dell is desperately trying to turn itself from a PC company into one that mostly sells high-margin services and equipment to enterprises. It’s been slow going. Dell says it will be there by 2016.

In the meantime, its stock is trading below $10, its lowest point since March 2009.

