Dell Sales Miss By A Billion, Profit Good, No Guidance (DELL)

Dell (DELL) Q3 revenue missed Wall Street’s expectations by a billion dollars — $15.16 billion reported versus $16.22 billion expected, but shares are up 4% in after-hours trading. Why? Probably not as bad as some feared — it’s no secret that IT and consumer spending is slowing. And Dell’s profit beat expectations by 6 cents — 37 cents per share versus 31 cents expected.



Dell didn’t give guidance last quarter, and doesn’t seem to be offering it this quarter. The “outlook” slide in their earnings call presentation (PDF), includes some qualitative commentary — “We believe global industry demand will continue to be challenging and we will work rigorously to scale our costs accordingly” — but no formal guidance. We’ll listen in on the call, which starts at 5 p.m. ET, and update with relevant information.

