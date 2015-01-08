How The 'Dell Dude' Could Bring Back Dell From Obscurity

It’s no secret that Dell has fallen on hard times since its peak in the early 2000s. Once a leader in the PC industry, Dell has since become a private company and laid off a huge chunk of its staff. Ben Curtis, who was the face of Dell during its peak, tells us what the company needs to do to save itself from obscurity.

